Photo via FC Dallas

The summer is about to heat up as FC Dallas returns home to begin the month of June.

Nico Estevez’s club is coming off just their fourth loss of the 2023 season as they return home this weekend to battle Nashville SC.

Nashville is unbeaten in their last seven matches in league play and was the same team that knocked FC Dallas out of the US Open Cup last month in Tennessee.

“Nashville is a team that doesn't need to do much to score,” said Estevez. “We will have to be out there and win our matchups and then play our game. I think we play our game, something that we didn't do well there [at Nashville in the USOC]. But we've been doing better lately, again, we were more like we would what we want to see from our team.”