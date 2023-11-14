FC Dallas midfielder Alan Velasco underwent a successful anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) reconstruction surgery on his left knee under the supervision of Dr. Jorge Pablo Batista in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Monday, November 13.

The expected timetable for Velasco’s return is 9-10 months, which will put his return to FC Dallas into the summer of the 2024 season.

Velasco suffered a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear in his left knee during FC Dallas’ Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs first round match against the Seattle Sounders on Monday, October 30, at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

In 2023, Velasco topped Major League Soccer’s 22 Under 22 list. Velasco featured in 28 MLS regular season matches, netting four goals and providing four assists. The midfielder received his first national team call-up with Argentina, scoring in a closed-door friendly with the Argentina U23 squad against the Bolivia U23 national team on September 4, 2023.