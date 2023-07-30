The 2023 Leagues Cup group phase is wrapping up with the final games in the round set for tonight and tomorrow. But with the results from Saturday night, we now know who will be coming to Frisco on August 2 for the next match.

With Charlotte FC’s blowout win over Liga MX side Necaxa, FC Dallas finished second in the South 4 Group. They will now take on Liga MX side Mazatlan in the Round of 32.

Mazatlan won the South 1 Group with a 3-1 win over Austin FC, followed by a win in penalty kicks over fellow Liga MX side Jaurez FC. In league play this season, Mazatlan is currently winless after three games.

The match will take place at Toyota Stadium on Wednesday evening. The kickoff time is still to be announced, but it will probably be either 8 PM or 8:30 PM.

Should FC Dallas win this Knockout Round game and advance to the Round of 16, they’ll have a chance to play Inter Miami and Lionel Messi, should the South Florida side defeat rivals Orlando City SC in Wednesday’s game.