Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas looks to respond on Saturday when they return home to battle the Portland Timbers at Toyota Stadium.

The last two times Portland has visited FC Dallas, the club has found ways to explode on the offensive end with a first half hat trick last season for Jesus Ferreira.

When speaking to the media on Wednesday afternoon, FC Dallas manager Nico Estevez said he still believes Portland will a tough game on Saturday but knows what a strong performance against a conference foe can do for your season.