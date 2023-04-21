Photo via MLS

Winning consistently in Major League Soccer is never an easy task. And winning back-to-back games on the road is even tougher.

FC Dallas looks to do something this weekend that they haven’t been able to do in since the 2018 season - win three games in a row. The club also hasn’t won back-to-back road games since that 2018 season, when they won at Toronto and then at LA the following week.

“It would be massive,” said FCD defender Nkosi Tafari. “Creating a winning culture is the best way to stay on top. If you look at some of the best teams in the world, even when they don’t play well, they still manage to win the game. So I think that is a good note for us to be achieving.”

FC Dallas manager Nico Estevez has preached to his club this week that this is a big opportunity to move up in the standings and become a bigger contender this season in the Western Conference.

“It is a big opportunity,” said Estevez. “Last year, every time we had that opportunity (to win three games in a row), we got a tie or lost the game. I think it is a good challenge for us to have this first opportunity to do it and go for it.”

Going into Saturday’s game at Citi Field, FC Dallas will be looking to play their style against New York City FC in an environment that could cause some issues for FCD.

“We like to play with the ball,” said Tafari. “So knowing when to play versus when not to play and if we need to go long, that is fine. We can take the press to them. We’re also a pressing team, and pressing on a smaller field is easier.”

One way for FC Dallas to find goals may be off the bench in the second half. Last weekend Bernard Kamungo scored his first MLS goal to help seal the win over Real Salt Lake, but it was also Jader Obrian that helped create the chance for him to score that game-winner. Both players could be key for Estevez on Saturday in the late stages of the match.

“I think it is important, and it is why we always call them solutions, as they are always coming in to help the team to finish the game,” said Estevez. “They made a huge impact on the team last week, and I think we need that energy and mindset to go for it.”

A win on Saturday for FC Dallas would also end a winless run against NYCFC that dates back to 2016. The last time FC Dallas pulled off a win over the Cityzens was in their inaugural season in 2015.