Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas is traveling north to Minnesota for their first Sunday evening game of the 2023 regular season as they take on Minnesota United. The two squads met earlier this season in Frisco, with the Loons picking up a 1-0 win on a second half goal from Mender Garcia.

When talking to the media this week, FC Dallas head coach Nico Estevez mentioned that last year’s 3-0 win at Allianz Field was a positive result that they hope to build off of this weekend.

“It's always that feeling,” said Estevez. “First of all, we didn’t have a good game, but I think we did enough to get a better result. Now we’re going to their home, and they’re strong playing at home. Last year we showed that we can be dangerous, and now the mentality of the team is to go there, have a good game and bring something positive back from it.”

FC Dallas captain Paul Arriola, who was subject to some trade rumors earlier in the week, stated that the club doesn’t want to lose to a team twice in one season.

“We don’t think too much into it, and we just see it as another game,” said Arriola. “We have the opportunity to get three points against another team in the Western Conference, and they haven’t won games at home yet. It is the perfect opportunity for us to go up there and bounce back from last week’s loss.”

Estevez is hoping his bench will continue to come through for him this weekend the way that it has over the last few weeks. Impact subs like Bernard Kamungo, Tsiki Ntsabeleng, and, before he became a starter, Geovane Jesus, have all found ways to get FC Dallas in the right spot in the late stages of a match.

“It is really important because we always say that MLS is a league where the last 20 minutes have a different impact than all of the other leagues,” said Estevez. “The results and scores change constantly, and for us to have this depth in the roster that can contribute and help the team to thread the other team.”

One player FC Dallas is hoping to have back on at least the bench is winger Alan Velasco. The young Designated Player has been sidelined for a couple of weeks now with a knee injury. He has been spotted in training all week with the club and was recently downgraded on the injury report from ‘out’ to ‘questionable’ ahead of the club’s departure for Minnesota.

“It is no question that Alan is a super important piece to what we’re trying to do here at FC Dallas,” said Arriola. “If he is available, it is going to be amazing to have him back, and if not, I’m confident in all the guys will be able to step up.”

