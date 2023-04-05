Photo via FC Dallas

Inter Miami may be a relatively new team in Major League Soccer, but it isn’t one that FC Dallas is expected to take lightly this weekend as the two square off for just the third time.

Last year the two squads met in Frisco for the annual July 4th match at Toyota Stadium. The result should feel familiar to FC Dallas fans looking back on it when you compare it to this past weekend’s draw with the Portland Timbers. FC Dallas manager Nico Estevez discussed the game plan a bit for Saturday in how the team has to be better this weekend at DRV PNK Stadium.