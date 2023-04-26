FC Dallas looks for revenge against Minnesota United
After struggling against the Loons in the season opener, FC Dallas Nico Estevez looks to find points away again this weekend.
FC Dallas looks to rebound from a toss loss last weekend in New York City as they take on Western Conference rivals Minnesota United on Sunday evening in St. Paul.
Minnesota is coming off a 1-0 loss of their own last weekend at home against Seattle. The Loons haven’t won a home game this season at Allianz Field. Despite that FC Dallas head coach still expects a tough game from them, especially given how Minnesota was able to defeat his squad at Toyota Stadium in the season opener at the end of February.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Big D Soccer to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.