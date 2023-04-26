Tim Heitman - USA Today

FC Dallas looks to rebound from a toss loss last weekend in New York City as they take on Western Conference rivals Minnesota United on Sunday evening in St. Paul.

Minnesota is coming off a 1-0 loss of their own last weekend at home against Seattle. The Loons haven’t won a home game this season at Allianz Field. Despite that FC Dallas head coach still expects a tough game from them, especially given how Minnesota was able to defeat his squad at Toyota Stadium in the season opener at the end of February.