FC Dallas has loaned defender Isaiah Parker to USL Championship side San Antonio FC for the remainder of the 2023 season. He is eligible to be recalled by FC Dallas at any point this season.

The 2022 first round SuperDraft pick made his MLS debut with FC Dallas in the 2022 season opener against Toronto FC. He appeared in 23 MLS NEXT Pro appearances with North Texas SC, scoring two goals and adding four assists in 1,959 minutes played. He scored his first professional goal in the 3-1 loss to Earthquakes II on July 10.

Our Quick Take

Parker has struggled to get minutes in 2023 as the club signed Sam Junqua earlier this year from Houston to help fill the depth charts at left back behind Marco Farfan. Parker also picked up an injury at the beginning of the season, which helped cement Junqua as Farfan’s true backup.

This is the kind of move that should hopefully help boost his career. We had discussed the potential of a move for Parker earlier this year, back when FCD opted to loan another fullback, Colin Smith, to Birmingham.