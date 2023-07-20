© Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

No one really knows what to expect from the new Leagues Cup that will begin tomorrow night. Will teams take it seriously or just use it as a way to get more minutes for the back portions of their rosters?

FC Dallas manager Nico Estevez discussed on Thursday in a media call that he believes this tournament could be a good place to get his squad ready for the playoff push that will begin when the league resumes play in late August.

“I think the first thought when we start the decision was it was another really good competition to add,” said Estevez. “High-quality opponents and for us is to compete now, and we want to compete for this Cup as best as we can because it's an opportunity to test ourselves to test out our team, our tactics, our roster, our players and everything.

“The circumstances that we have them, especially because we had a lot of injuries the last couple of months, and we're recovering these players now, we have to be smart at the same time, and we compete every day.”