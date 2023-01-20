FC Dallas learns Leagues Cup 2023 Group
FC Dallas will be in the South group.
FC Dallas will face LIGA MX’s Necaxa and MLS Eastern Conference opponent Charlotte FC in the inaugural edition of the highly-anticipated Leagues Cup 2023, MLS and LIGA MX announced today. The inaugural edition of Leagues Cup will take place July 21- August 19, 2023.
FC Dallas will face Necaxa for the first time since the 1998…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Big D Soccer to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.