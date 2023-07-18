Photo via FC Dallas

Let’s be real honest for a moment. The new Leagues Cup is going to be weird. From the month-long break in play to no ties in the group stage (yeah, straight to PKs folks, get ready), to potentially playing a total of seven more games this year.

Yeah, it is just weirdly different enough to make us have to think long and hard about it.

The Leagues Cup is a competition involving teams only from MLS and Mexico’s Liga MX. Its history is short and weird, too, with no MLS club winning the previous editions. Cruz Azul won the inaugural 2019 tournament, 2020’s was canceled due to COVID-19, then León won in 2021. The 2022 tournament wasn’t held due to the Winter World Cup in Qatar and was instead just a series of friendlies.

This year’s Leagues Cup will feature all 47 teams from MLS and Liga MX, and both leagues are blocking off a month from their regular calendars in order to play it.

The quick good and bad of this tournament

In truth, we really don’t know how seriously to take this new tournament. Sure, there are prizes for the teams involved, such as an automatic spot in the next Concacaf Champions Cup (RIP CCL). But will it be all that it is cracked up to be?