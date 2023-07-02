Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas picked a good time to end a summer slump last night with a 2-0 win over the defending MLS Cup Champions, LAFC.

Since the schedule is picking up again for the club, we’re going to dive into Saturday’s game a little early so we have enough time to prepare for Tuesday night’s game.

Here are some key takeaways from last night’s big win.

A bend, but don’t break kind of first half

There is no getting around it, the first half was rather rough to watch as a fan. I know Nico Estevez said in his press conference following the match that he felt his team played well, but LAFC held FC Dallas to two shots, one which was blocked and another that was wide by a good margin.