The summer is here and in full swing for FC Dallas. The training sessions are a bit shorter to help combat the excessive heat that is currently beating down on North Texas.

This weekend, Los Angeles FC comes to town for the second meeting of the regular season between the two sides. Earlier in the year, FC Dallas lost 2-1 at BMO Stadium after Ema Twumasi picked up an early red card in the match.

FC Dallas head coach Nico Estevez is hoping his team can repeat what they were able to do at Toyota Stadium against LAFC last season when they came away with a 2-1 victory over the eventual MLS Cup champions.

“It’s always good to have those memories,” explained Estevez. “At the end of the day, every time you place a strong team like LAFC, it is good to see that we could do it before. Last year we were able to beat Philly and LAFC at home. I think we have an amazing challenge in front of us to keep doing good things this year.”

Estevez will have to continue to do things without the guys that contributed to the goals against LAFC. Jesus Ferreira is currently with the United States National team as they work on advancing through the group stage of the Gold Cup.

Estevez is hopeful that his club’s injury woes will go away here soon as Sebastian Lletget, Paxton Pomykal and Tsiki Ntsabeleng have all been training this week.

“We have to see how they have handled the load this week,” said Estevez. “So far, they are doing well and feeling good. Hopefully, on Friday, after the training session, we can see if they are feeling good and can be included in the roster.”

If anything, FC Dallas is hoping that the heat on Saturday night will play in their favor as they host LAFC. Training in the high temperatures all week could give Estevez the edge they need to end their current six-game winless streak.

“I think it gives us an advantage since we get to train in it,” said defender Nkosi Tafari. “We are very aware of how unbearable it is. However, we know other teams don’t train in it, and we know where LAFC is coming from. But outside of that, it is still a game of football, and we just move the ball, do what we do well, attack, create chances, and we’ll be fine.”