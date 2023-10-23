Photo via FC Dallas

Rewatching Saturday’s 4-1 blowout win over the LA Galaxy was a bit odd for me. I thought I could maybe glean something new or valuable that would be worth discussing, but really, it was all about the blowout for FC Dallas.

Four goals. All the first half. Bernard Kamungo added to his impressive story with his first brace in a Dallas uniform.

Here are the main takeaways I had in the season finale:

Exposing a terrible defense

I’ve always been told you play the team in front of you and not what they’ve done on paper. Or something along those lines. Basically, for the first time in a while, FC Dallas didn’t play down to their competition. Against the Colorado Rapids, they did, but against the Galaxy on Saturday, they finally stepped up and hammered a really poor defense.

I’ll admit, I had low hopes for this season finale for our offense. I knew LA was beatable and that Nico Estevez would have a solid game plan to allow the Galaxy some time on the ball, hoping that a quick transitional play would expose their high defensive line.

But man, I did not expect a four-goal first half. None of us did.