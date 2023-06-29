Photo via MLS

FC Dallas has earned another All-Star selection this week. Academy keeper Julian Eyestone has earned a spot in the second annual MLS NEXT All-Star match.

The game will feature two teams competing in an East versus West matchup on July 19 at 9:30 AM CT at the Naval Academy’s Glenn Warner Soccer Facility in Annapolis, Maryland.

Eyestone is the second FC Dallas Academy player to feature in MLS NEXT All-Star match after defender Malachi Molina was the first to participate in the inaugural event in 2022.



The 17-year old helped the FC Dallas U17 Academy reach the final at the 2023 Generation Adidas Cup. He was named U17 Best Goalkeeper of the tournament after registering two shutouts in group stage play and two shutouts in playoffs. Eyestone also helped FC Dallas win two shootouts to advance throughout the 2023 GA Cup.

Eyestone made his North Texas SC debut on Decision Day 2022 versus Houston Dynamo 2. He has since made eight appearances, registered 31 saves and earned three shutouts for North Texas.

Eyestone has committed to attend Duke this fall

, barring a Homegrown contract offer from FC Dallas.

The West squad head coach will be former FC Dallas and U.S. Men’s National Team defender Anthony Wallace. As a coach, Wallace is currently the head coach for St. Louis CITY SC U-15. He previously spent time with various teams in Washington, including Hawks SC, Eastern Washington Surf SC, and Washington State University Women’s Soccer. Wallace had an 11-year professional career and saw MLS action for FC Dallas, the Colorado Rapids, and the New York Red Bulls.