FC Dallas’ 2023 season is on the line this Saturday when they host the Seattle Sounders in Game Two of a best-of-three series in the MLS Cup Playoffs.

The 2-0 loss on Monday night was highlighted by a couple of golden chances missed by Homegrown forward Jesus Ferreira, both in the first half that would have easily changed the trajectory of the game and potentially the series for FC Dallas.

When talking to the media on Thursday afternoon ahead of Game Two, head coach Nico Estevez thought his striker did well on Monday to help create chances after missing two of his own.

“Our forwards, you know, don't need to touch the ball a lot,” said Estevez. “Yes, to finish the play and score. I think in the first half, he did a great job not only because of the two chances. He had a cross to Jader (Obrian), a cross to Paul (Arriola), and a cross to Nkosi (Tafari). If you look at those plays, and where he was high on the pitch, that’s when he's that very dangerous and when he can create chances and score goals.”