Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas Homegrown forward Jesús Ferreira will be in the lineup for Major League Soccer when it competes against 13-time English league champions Arsenal FC in the 2023 MLS All-Star Game on Wednesday, July 19, at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

“I am honored and proud to be selected to the 2023 MLS All-Star Team,” said Ferreira. “I am grateful to represent my teammates and the FC Dallas fans among the league’s top talent. Thank you for always supporting me, and I look forward to going head-to-head against Arsenal in this year’s All-Star game.”

Ferreira leads FC Dallas with 10 goals, which is tied for third in MLS, and two assists in 18 matches. He is tied for the league lead in non-penalty goals scored and has delivered the most game-winning goals (6) in Major League Soccer.

This marks Ferreira's second straight selection as an MLS All-Star after earning his first appearance in 2022. Ferreira also earned MLS Young Player of the Year last season after tallying 18 goals and six assists across 33 games (29 starts) which tied the club’s single-season goals record held by both Kenny Cooper and Jason Kreis.

The 2023 MLS All-Star roster by position and selection mechanism:



GOALKEEPERS: Roman Bürki (St. Louis CITY SC / Voted In), Tyler Miller (D.C. United / Coach’s Selection), Djordje Petrović (New England Revolution / Coach’s Selection)



DEFENDERS (7): Álvaro Barreal (FC Cincinnati / Voted In), Jon Gallagher (Austin FC / Voted In), Ryan Hollingshead (LAFC / Coach’s Selection), Matt Miazga (FC Cincinnati / Voted In), Tim Parker (St. Louis CITY SC / Coach’s Selection), John Tolkin (New York Red Bulls / Coach’s Selection), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC / Voted In)



MIDFIELDERS (9): Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati / Voted In), Thiago Almada (Atlanta United / Voted In), Mathieu Choinière (CF Montréal / Commissioner’s Selection), Héctor Herrera (Houston Dynamo FC / Coach’s Selection), José Martínez (Philadelphia Union / Coach’s Selection), Aidan Morris (Columbus Crew / Voted In), Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC / Voted In), Riqui Puig (LA Galaxy / Coach’s Selection), Lucas Zelarayán (Columbus Crew / Coach’s Selection)



FORWARDS / WINGERS (7): Christian Benteke (D.C. United / Coach’s Selection), Dénis Bouanga (LAFC / Voted In), Cristian Espinoza (San Jose Earthquakes / Coach’s Selection), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas / Voted In), Giorgos Giakoumakis (Atlanta United / Coach’s Selection), Kei Kamara (Chicago Fire FC / Commissioner’s Selection), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC / Voted In)