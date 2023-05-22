Photo via Houston Dynamo FC

Saturday’s Texas Derby was a tightly contested affair, to say the least. FC Dallas found a goal, but for the third time this season and the second at home, they gave up a goal to drop points against a conference rival.

Let’s dive into some aspects I took away from this weekend’s game and where things could go as we begin to wrap up this busy month of May.

This was a defensive battle in the midfield

From the 19th minute until the first Dallas goal in the 53rd minute, there were no shots taken by either side. None. That was nearly 33 minutes of play where neither side really found a way through to test one of the two goalkeepers.