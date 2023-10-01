Photo via FC Dallas

Saturday’s Texas Derby finale was a whole lotta nothing.

Really, the 0-0 draw between FC Dallas and the Houston Dynamo showed that neither side had a lot of energy to give and push for a result. If you pull up the highlights from the match, it really does feel like whoever had to splice those together had a tough time doing so.

There is little time to waste here on this one since we have another two-game week ahead of us.

Tank on empty

Normally, in games in Houston, when you see both teams sluggishly running around for 90 minutes, you think of one thing: the humidity. On Saturday, that wasn’t really the case, as the weather was fairly pleasant and didn’t force any hydration breaks.

No, this time around, it was two teams, mostly FC Dallas at times, running on empty. The amount of games in this stretch is truly starting to show in this group. Five games in 14 days is tough, and we still have two more to go this week.

Last night, when they didn’t possess the ball for long periods of time, the counterattack style of attack just couldn’t get going like we’ve seen in previous weeks.

“Some of those transitions, we rushed the last pass,” said head coach Nico Estevez following the match. “In the second half, we were stable defensively. We had good moments in transition that would have led to more, but we could not get the final pass on points like I mentioned earlier. We rushed, the passing was not good, and I don’t think we were clean overall. Near the end of the game, Paxton (Pomykal) had a chance to put the game away. Overall, I feel like it’s a fair tie.”