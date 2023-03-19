Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas picked up their second win of the 2023 season on Saturday night as they downed Sporting Kansas City 2-1.

Jesus Ferreira and Alan Velasco found the back of the net to help give FC Dallas their second straight come-from-behind victory at Toyota Stadium this season. But the story will always be how keeper Maarten Paes saved two straight penalty kicks.

Sporting brought their high pressure against the Dallas defense and ten minutes in were able to score their first goal of the season with a rocket of a shot from Daniel Salloi.

FC Dallas managed to tie it up in the 54th minute rocket of a goal from Velasco. Dallas built up the play on a quick combination play between Sebastian Lletget and Marco Farfan on the wings. Lletget got the ball near the top of the penalty area and then laid it off for Velasco to fire a one-time hit past John Pulskamp.

Sporting had a chance to take the lead in the 61st minute on a penalty kick by Willy Agada. FCD keeper Maarten Paes picked up a yellow card on the foul that caused the penalty but he would redeem himself with a huge diving save to the left to keep the game level.

Video review determined that Paes left his line early on the save and allowed SKC to take the kick again. This time Erik Thommy stepped up to take the kick and Paes made another huge save to his right.

As the game wore on, Dallas continued their charge for a go-ahead goal and that breakthrough finally came together in the 85th minute as Ferreira received a great pass from substitute fullback Geovane Jesus on the wing. Ferreira’s first attempt on goal was blocked by Pulskamp but Ferreira was there to put away the rebound for his third goal of the season.