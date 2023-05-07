Photo by NOAA on Unsplash

Saturday night's game between FC Dallas and St. Louis CITY SC is postponed to a later date due to inclement weather.

The two Western Conference sides were tied 0-0 in the 50th minute when lightning hit the Frisco area beginning at 8:51 pm.

The match will be rescheduled and played from the time at which it went into a delay. The date and time of the continuation of the match are yet to be announced.

What’s next for FC Dallas: Things pick up as next week the club will travel to Nashville for the Round of 32 in the US Open Cup before returning to Texas to battle Austin FC next weekend in the state capital.