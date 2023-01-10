FC Dallas and Franco Jara Mutually Agree to Terminate Contract
The move opens up a Designated Player slot.
The one move FC Dallas fans have been waiting to see happen this offseason has finally gone through.
FC Dallas and forward Franco Jara have mutually agreed to terminate his contract, the club announced today. Jara has been linked with Argentina side Club Atletico Belgrano.
