FC Dallas dropped their home opener for the first time since 2010 as they fell 1-0 to Minnesota United.

The Loons were able to get revenge on the team that knocked them out of the MLS Cup Playoffs last season as they rode a second half goal from Mender Garcia.

Neither side was able to really get much going on goal in the first half as FC Dallas squandered several corner kicks including two that nearly found the back of the net with a header from Sebastian Lletget and another one that saw Paxton Pomykal volley a shot to force Dayne St. Clair into a big save.

But it was Minnesota that came out firing in the second half as Mender Garcia finished off a rebound from a Franco Fragapane shot that forced Maarten Paes to make a diving save.

Dallas looked for some chances on goal late in the game but struggled to really test St. Clair in goal for Minnesota. The best opportunity came in the 87th minute as Geovane Jesus came up the right flank and then drove a ball into the penalty box, just missing the run of Jesus Ferreira.