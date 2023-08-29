Photo via FC Dallas

After a long break from play, FC Dallas returned to the field for a big 1-0 win over rivals Austin FC last weekend. The game was sloppy, and a bit of a struggle before defender Nkosi Tafari found the back of the net in the 96th minute.

FC Dallas now transitions into a busy week where they will play on Wednesday night in St. Louis before returning home on Saturday to host Atlanta United. FC Dallas head coach Nico Estevez is hopeful that the rust his team showed against Austin last weekend has worn off, and they’ll be able to maintain the positive momentum from Tafari’s late game-winner into more points this week.

“We were coming from 20 days without playing, and it’s always difficult to come back and find the rhythm of the game,” said Estevez. It was about mentality, and I think the team showed that we want and, and we want to keep going.”