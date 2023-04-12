FC Dallas expect a tough match with Real Salt Lake
Nico Estevez discusses several topics from RSL, to yellow cards, to the transfer window closing.
FC Dallas returns home this weekend to battle conference rivals Real Salt Lake at Toyota Stadium.
After losing four straight matches, RSL is coming off a big win last weekend at home over Charlotte FC. So far this season Pablo Mastroeni’s club has given up the second-most goals in MLS right now, but despite that, FC Dallas head coach Nico Estevez still believes this will be a challenging match on Saturday night.
