Photo via FC Dallas

A new striker is in town for FC Dallas. This week, the club welcomed a new face with the arrival of summer signing Eugene Ansah. The 28-year-old forward joins from the Israeli Premier League, where he played 96 games and scored 17 goals. The Ghanaian is of playing both striker and winger.

Head coach Nico Estevez sees Ansah’s speed as a weapon he can use in the attack to help create chances.