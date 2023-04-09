Photo via FC Dallas

A trio of players named Jesus came up big for FC Dallas in a 1-0 win on Saturday evening over Inter Miami CF.

Jesus Ferreira scored his fourth goal of the season but was subbed early with an injury.

FC Dallas started the match strong with several good chances on goal by Jesus Ferreira and Alan Velasco getting shots on target. They finally made a breakthrough in the 27th minute with Ferreira’s goal. Geovane Jesus collected the ball on the right wing and crossed it into the penalty box to Ferreira who put a toe poke over to Jesus Jimenez. The veteran forward was tackled but the ball ended up back with Ferreira who was able to beat Drake Callender easily at the right post.

The hosts pushed for an equalizer in the second half as Franco Negri and Rodolfo Pizarro had crosses in front of the Dallas goal that were missed.

Miami had an attempt to tie the game up in the final minutes of the match with a possible penalty kick. Jose Martinez was whistled for a foul on Jean Mota in the penalty box. The center official originally signaled for a penalty kick but after a video review, the penalty was called off.

Instant Reaction: Even though Miami has now lost five straight games, this feels like a massive win for FC Dallas. The shutout was desperately needed too as it ended a 12-game streak of not picking up a shutout.

Ferreira's scoring was good but we do have to worry a tad bit about his potential injury. More than likely he was brought off as a precaution but we will find out more

As wild as the ending of the match was for FC Dallas fans, it was good to see some things go their way with VAR.

Man of the match: Ferreira for scoring the goal, the VAR for not raining on our parade.

What’s next for FC Dallas: The club returns home for the final time in April as they host Real Salt Lake next Saturday.