Photo. via FC Dallas

FC Dallas earned their second shutout of the 2023 season on Sunday night, tying Minnesota United 0-0.

The scoreless draw ended FC Dallas’ eight-game scoring streak. Dallas ended the night with five shots total, with only two shots on target.

The two sides traded chances throughout the match, but neither side was really able to rest the two keepers enough on the night. The Loons had the better of the chances in the first half, with Robin Lod forcing Maarten Paes to make a couple of stops in the 11th and 28th minutes. Minnesota outshot Dallas 9-2 in the first 45 minutes despite Dallas having more possession.

The second half was more of the same for FC Dallas; even with the possession in their favor, the Loons managed to keep Dallas from getting any good looks on goal.

The hosts nearly found a game-winner in the dying minutes of the match as forward Luis Amarilla had a close chance in added stoppage time, but the shot was off the mark.

Instant Reaction: I get this is a frustrating result to watch. The times FC Dallas got forward into the attack, they struggled to find a good final ball that would test Dayne St. Claire, who really didn’t have much to do on the night. Thankfully, the Loons aren’t a higher-pressing team that could cause more issues in the midfield and in the defense for FC Dallas. The passing out of the back was still hard to watch at times, with Jose Martinez and Sebastian Ibeagha struggling as a duo on the night at times.

Still, a scoreless draw on the road isn’t a bad result in this league. Two of the last three road games have been shutouts, which is something this team needs to build off of here as we move closer to the second third of the schedule when things really get busy for them.

Man of the Match: Give it to Paes for the saves.

What’s next for FC Dallas: The club returns home to begin a busy month of May as they host expansion side St. Louis City SC for the first time.