Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas is back in the win column after downing St. Louis CITY SC 2-0 on Wednesday night, ending a match that began on May 6. The two sides played in the opening 50 minutes of this match before it was abandoned due to inclement weather.

Jesus Ferreira scored his 10th goal of the season to secure the win and is now the current league leader in goals.

Both teams traded a few corner kicks in the opening ten minutes of the restart. The best chance came in the 72nd minute on a free kick for St. Louis that Eduard Löwen took from about 22 yards out. The German’s attempt on goal just brushed past the near post and out of play.

The breakthrough for FC Dallas finally came in the 80th minute on a counter-attack by Ferreira. Jesus Jimenez picked off a St. Louis pass in the midfield and then dished it off to Jader Obrian. The Columbian played a perfect long ball through the St. Louis defense, where Ferreira was able to run onto the ball and slot it home past Roman Burki.

FC Dallas doubled their lead in the 89th minute on a great sequence by Ferreira, Obrian and Jesus Jimenez. The attacking trio played some quick combinations in and around the penalty box before Jimenez was free on the right side of the goal, where he crossed the ball to the back post where Marco Farfan was there to score his second career goal.

Instant Reaction: It is hard to think back to what the game was like in May and stack it up with what we saw tonight. Neither side really looked great in the opening 15-20 minutes, but as Nico Estevez said in his press call on Monday, if his team could take advantage of some lulls in the game, they could find points. They certainly did that tonight. St. Louis had some momentum midway through this one, and then Dallas began finding turnovers in the midfield and finally made them pay with Ferreira’s goal. This is a huge result and a huge relief after last week’s two losses. No getting around that.

Man of the match: Marco Farfan got the insurance goal and defended well in this one.

What’s next for FC Dallas: The club hits the road for the next two games. First up is a trip to Oregon this weekend to take on the Portland Timbers.