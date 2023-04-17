FC Dallas defender Marco Farfan has been named to MLSsoccer.com’s Team of the Matchday for Matchday 8 after his performance Saturday night in the 2-1 win versus Real Salt Lake at Toyota Stadium.

This is Farfan’s first Team of the Matchday appearance this season and first since his 2017 Team of the Week honor.

Farfan recorded his first assist of the 2023 season after helping Bernard Kamungo score the game-winning goal in the 88th minute. Farfan also contributed with two key passes, two crosses, an 85.4 % passing accuracy, won 63.6% of his duels, and made two tackles, one interception and one clearance against RSL.

So far in 2023, Farfan leads the FC Dallas defense in tackles (9), duels (76) and interceptions (9).

This is the fifth time in 2023 FC Dallas has earned MLSsoccer.com’s Team of the Matchday honors.



Marco Farfan – Week 8

Jesús Ferreira – Week 2, Week 7 (bench)

Sebastien Ibeagha – Week 3 (bench)

Maarten Paes – Week 4

Paxton Pomykal – Week 2 (bench)

MLSsoccer.com's Team of the Matchday 8 Team

F: Dairon Asprilla (POR), Jeremy Ebobisse (SJ), Carlos Vela (LAFC)

M: Santiago Moreno (POR), Eduard Löwen (STL), Dániel Gazdag (PHI), Jared Stroud (STL)

D: Marco Farfan (DAL), Maxime Chanot (NYC), Richie Laryea (TOR)

GK: Yohei Takaoka (VAN)



Coach: Giovanni Savarese (POR)



Bench: Patrick Schulte (CLB), Paul Marie (SJ), Juan Mosquera (POR), Latif Blessing (NE), Lewis O’Brien (DC), Richard Ledezma (NYC), Riqui Puig (LA), Kerwin Vargas (CLT), Duncan McGuire (ORL)