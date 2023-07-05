Photo via FC Dallas

To say the 1-0 loss to D.C. United was a disappointment may be a big understatement for FC Dallas fans. The chances were few and far between. The defense couldn’t stop the one real chance that D.C. had on the night, and everything just looked out of sync from the jump.

Maybe it was the quick turnaround. Maybe it was the heat. Whatever the excuse is, it wasn’t good enough on Tuesday night.

Lacking a punch up top

The highlights for FC Dallas on the night were super limited. While the ball movement had its moments, the defense did hold the Black-and-Red in check for the majority of the game, it was a pretty boring affair all around.