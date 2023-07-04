Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas is looking to begin another winning streak on Tuesday night following their 2-0 victory over the reigning MLS Cup champions LAFC last weekend. To do so, they’ll need to down a team that they haven’t played in four years, D.C. United.

The two squads last met on the same day, July 4th, when FC Dallas found a win to win that match 2-0. FC Dallas head coach Nico Estevez is hoping to use the momentum of the holiday and the win over LAFC to earn another three points at Toyota Stadium.

“Every time you play at home, it is important to win,” said Estevez. “This is a team that has a lot of quality players. They have a clear idea of how they want to play. It is going to be difficult. But I think after the win against LAFC, it gives us confidence, and we have to repeat another performance.”

A win on Tuesday night would see FC Dallas improve to 7-2-2 and likely push them further up a crowded Western Conference standings.

Midfielder Sebastian Lletget earned his first start last weekend in the win over LAFC after being out for several weeks with a thigh injury. He sees the quick turnaround as something that could be in FC Dallas’ favor since the Black-and-Red is coming off a 2-0 loss on the road in Nashville over the weekend.

“D.C. does a good job switching up things, so they’re a bit unpredictable,” said Lletget. “We don’t know who they’re going to turn out. It is a quick turnaround for the whole league, really. It is not a lot of time to recover, so we’ll see who they turn up with.”

Lleget is hoping an eight sellout at Toyota Stadium in 2023 will be what helps propel him and his teammates to victory on Tuesday night.

“Frist of all, we know we’re going to get a turn out by the fans,” said Lletget. “Which is going to be awesome on a huge day for this country. The 4th of July is always an amazing celebration. And what better way than to get a win, so hopefully that happens.”