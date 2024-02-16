Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas wraps up their 2024 preseason camp with one more friendly on Saturday afternoon at Toyota Stadium when they host D.C. United. FC Dallas head coach Nico Estevez will be looking to end this preseason on a high note after a successful camp in Spain that saw his team go 2-1-1 against Scandinavian clubs after winning two straight games at home against Inter Miami and New Mexico United.

As we look to the new season, there will be a few things that I am looking at in this final preseason tuneup. Let’s discuss them below.

Finalize that new formation and first group

We have talked a lot this preseason about the new look and formation that Estevez is running. A 3-4-3 or 5-2-2-1 look has shown some serious promise.

While in Spain, we saw that this new look can get more players into the attack while also defending in space pretty well. Dante Sealy and Herbert Endeley are progressing well along the wings, and rookie Logan Farrington is earning some solid minutes as well.

If anything, this game needs to finalize what should be that starting group for the First Kick against San Jose. At least as much as it can be. There are still questions about some player’s health (more on that in a second) and who could be available.