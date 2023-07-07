Photo via FC Dallas

The summer transfer window in Major League Soccer has been open for a couple of days now. FC Dallas has brought back a familiar face with Homegrown forward Dante Sealy, officially returning from his two-year loan to PSV Eindhoven in Holland.

Sealy made 11 sub appearances for FC Dallas between 2020 and 2021 before joining PSV’s reserve team later that year. The 20-year-old played 54 times and scored six goals in league play for PSV’s U-21s. When FC Dallas announced the loan of Sealy back in 2021, they also re-signed him to a new contract that could go through the 2026 season

.

Sealy returned to North Texas after his loan expired and has been in FCD first team training since mid-June. The club had to wait until July 5, when the transfer window opened, to officially welcome him back on the roster following the receipt of his paperwork with both the Dutch and US Soccer federations.

According to FC Dallas manager Nico Estevez, he could even feature in tomorrow’s game against the Colorado Rapids. Given the heavy congestion of the schedule in the last week, adding another forward to the roster comes at the right time when the team really needs a boost offensively.

“I think Dante has power and speed,” said Estevez. “He has a way that he can score goals and make plays, and I think he’ll bring that to the team. We can’t wait to see him on the field to show us how much he improved.”