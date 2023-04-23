Photo via NYCFC

FC Dallas will have to wait for another chance at a three-game winning streak as they fell 3-1 on Saturday night to New York City FC. The win by NYCFC ended a two-game winning streak for FC Dallas and extended FCD’s winless run against City to eight games.

The Cityzens got two goals from Santiago Rodriguez and one from Talles Magno, while FC Dallas was able to pull one back late from Jose Martinez.

City nearly pulled ahead in the 15th minute on a goal from Gabriel Pereira but a video review called the goal off due to an offside call. They were able to make their breakthrough right before halftime as Rodriguez picked off a turnover in the midfield, after a couple of dribbles in the open field he fired a shot from distance past Maarten Paes.

The hosts doubled their lead in the 50th minute on another goal from Rodriguez. Pereira got the ball on the right wing off a long cross from the City defense. Pereira drove the ball into the penalty box and crossed it across the Dallas defense to the back post where Rodriguez was able to put in the easy tap-in.

City added a third five minutes later as Pereira once again drove into the penalty box from the right wing. He put in a shot that got deflected but only to an open Magno who slotted home his first of the night.

Dallas was able to pull one goal back in the 76th minute on a corner kick from Martinez. Jesus Ferreria played a short corner kick to Tsiki Ntsabeleng who then played a great curling ball into the penalty box where Martinez headed it home for his first goal of the season.

Instant Reaction: This was just one of those nights for FC Dallas where things went from bad to worse really quickly. A lot of it came down to poor ball possession, bad turnovers in the midfield, and a lack of finishing up top. Hopefully, this will be one that the club can move on from quickly but it wasn’t pretty.

Man of the Match: Hard to pick one out for FC Dallas in this one.

What’s next for FC Dallas: The club remains on the road for another week as they head north to face Minnesota United next weekend.