What we learned in FC Dallas' draw with Columbus
FC Dallas was probably a bit lucky to get a point in this one.
FC Dallas picked up another point at home last night against the Columbus Crew as they came from behind to draw 1-1.
Jader Obrian’s late first half goal rescued a point following a Nkosi Tafari own goal midway through the first half.
Since we have another two game week ahead of us, let’s dive into this one to see a few things that we learned from the result.
Unbeaten in September but….
We knew this month was going to be a bit of a gauntlet for FC Dallas, even with the amount of games at Toyota Stadium. Every game has felt like a final, against playoff teams no less.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
Big D Soccerto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.