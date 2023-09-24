Photo via Mike Brooks

FC Dallas picked up another point at home last night against the Columbus Crew as they came from behind to draw 1-1.

Jader Obrian’s late first half goal rescued a point following a Nkosi Tafari own goal midway through the first half.

Since we have another two game week ahead of us, let’s dive into this one to see a few things that we learned from the result.

Unbeaten in September but….

We knew this month was going to be a bit of a gauntlet for FC Dallas, even with the amount of games at Toyota Stadium. Every game has felt like a final, against playoff teams no less.