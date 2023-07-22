© Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

FC Dallas had a weird night in their Leagues Cup debut against Charlotte FC. Not only did they drop points in the group play, but they also should have easily come away with all three points.

I’ll say it again, Leagues Cup is weird. Let’s break down things from this game as we look forward to Tuesday’s second match in what is definitely a do-or-die type of match for Nico Estevez’s club.

Still not putting the best foot forward

FC Dallas dominated the match on the offensive side of things. Ten total shots to Charlotte’s five. Six on goal to Charlotte’s four. The chances were all good ones, too, from moments that saw Bernard Kamungo nearly steal away a ball seven minutes into the match on a one-on-one with the goalkeeper that saw Kamungo’s poor touch get the best of him. Or the chance in the dying minutes of the match where Tsiki Ntsabeleng had a clear opportunity to get Eugene Ansah his first Dallas goal had he passed him the ball on a three-on-two breakaway.

Estevez reflected on those missed opportunities in his post-game press conference last night too.