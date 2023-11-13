Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas forward Bernard Kamungo received a call-up to the United States Men’s Olympic Team for the upcoming friendlies against Iraq on Saturday, November 18, and Morocco on Tuesday, November 21, at Pinatar Arena in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain.



Kamungo made his United States debut on October 11, where he assisted the game-winning goal in the 90th minute against Mexico. Kamungo assisted the United States’ second goal in the United States 4-1 win against Japan on October 17.

The couple of years have been quite the story for the former Tanzanian refugee. Kamungo became a U.S. citizen on May 24, 2022, making him eligible to represent the United States. After playing 52 matches with North Texas SC in MLS NEXT Pro, Kamungo signed a four-year contract with FC Dallas on August 30, 2022.

In 2023, Kamungo placed No.19 in Major League Soccer’s 22 Under 22 list. He featured in 16 MLS regular season matches, scoring six times and leading all MLS players with at least six goals in goals/90 minutes (1.1). Kamungo played in all four Leagues Cup games, scoring the opening goal against Charlotte FC and the second goal against Inter Miami CF in the Round of 16 match. In his first MLS Cup Playoff start, Kamungo assisted Dallas’ first goal scored by Paul Arriola in FC Dallas’ 3-1 home win against the Seattle Sounders on November 4.