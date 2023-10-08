Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas forward Bernard Kamungo received a call-up to the U.S. Men’s Olympic Team domestic training camp that will be held in Phoenix, AZ, from October 8-18, 2023.



Kamungo will join the domestic training camp under Head Coach Marko Mitrović for the Olympic Team’s matches against the U23 Mexican national team on October 11 and against the U23 Japanese national team on October 17. Both games will be played at Phoenix Rising Stadium.

Kamungo will be unavailable for selection in FC Dallas’ rescheduled matchup against the Colorado Rapids on October 14. Kamungo will rejoin the team ahead of Dallas’ final game of the regular season on the road against the LA Galaxy on October 21.

This season, Kamungo has featured in 14 MLS regular season matches, scoring four times for FC Dallas. During Leagues Cup play, Kamungo appeared in every game, scoring the opening goal against Charlotte FC as well as netting Dallas’ second goal against Inter Miami CF in the Round of 16 matchup.