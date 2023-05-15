Photo via FC Dallas

Saturday night in Austin could have gone a million different ways for FC Dallas. Thankfully, the one way it did end up going was the way this club needed. Another shutout victory on the road.

There won’t be a ton of time to dwell on this match, as we have a pair of games to get to this week at home. So let’s dive into what items we gleaned from this result at Q2 Stadium.

Patience pays off

The first half in this one felt like a similar game that we’ve seen FC Dallas play over the last few weeks. They weren’t heavy on possession, didn’t get a ton of chances in front of the net, and the defense lived on the edge at times. They had one truly great moment from Jader Obrian that hammered off the crossbar in the 29th minute, but other than that, it was Austin’s half.