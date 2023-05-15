What we learned in FC Dallas' win over Austin FC
It took a while to get there but in the end, this was a massive result.
Saturday night in Austin could have gone a million different ways for FC Dallas. Thankfully, the one way it did end up going was the way this club needed. Another shutout victory on the road.
There won’t be a ton of time to dwell on this match, as we have a pair of games to get to this week at home. So let’s dive into what items we gleaned from this result at Q2 Stadium.
Patience pays off
The first half in this one felt like a similar game that we’ve seen FC Dallas play over the last few weeks. They weren’t heavy on possession, didn’t get a ton of chances in front of the net, and the defense lived on the edge at times. They had one truly great moment from Jader Obrian that hammered off the crossbar in the 29th minute, but other than that, it was Austin’s half.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Big D Soccer to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.