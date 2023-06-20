Getty Images

After a brutal month of May and the early portion of June that saw FC Dallas play almost every three or four days, the schedule finally did the club a favor last week with some time off to recover and relax.

FC Dallas head coach Nico Estevez gave his players a couple of days off last week to get away before coming back to Frisco late last week to prepare for Wednesday’s game in Austin.

“I think it was important because we’ve been playing a lot of games,” said Estevez. “We’re unlucky with some of the injuries that we had, and to just stop a little bit, reset, and get some new energy and go again. I think this next game against Austin is going to help us keep growing and progressing.”

Going into Wednesday’s game against Austin FC, the hope for FC Dallas was that having the week off last week would allow some players on the injury list to recover and rejoin the team. It turns out for Estevez, the road to those recoveries is starting to be a long one.

“Well, not great,” said Estevez when asked about the shape of the roster ahead of Wednesday’s game in Austin. “To be honest, we’re in a tough moment. Jesus (Ferreira) is going to the Gold Cup. We might recover Sebastian Lletget, he’s training with the team. He will train on Tuesday for the last training of the week. If he does well, he’ll be able to be on the roster.

“Besides that, the other guys are still on the recovery process. Paxton (Pomykal), Tsiki (Ntsabeleng), Paul (Arriola), Ema (Twumasi) and also Jesus Jimenez. Yeah, we still have these players that are still recovering. We also lose Jader Obrian because he has five yellow cards. We’ll have to be creative.”

Estevez will have to rely on guys like Sam Junqua or Homegrown midfielder Colin Smith, who, according to Estevez, is expected to be recalled again from his loan with Birmingham Legion of the USL Championship.

“Everyone has to step up a little bit more,” said Estevez. “We have to be more focused on set pieces, on counter-attacks, and some players have to step up on scoring goals.”

The one boost Estevez will have to rely on will be that their last trip to Austin ended in a 1-0 win over their rivals. Building on that result will be key in keeping FC Dallas afloat in the crowded MLS Western Conference playoff race.

“It gives us confidence because we know we can hurt them,” said Estevez. “It’s about focusing on our performance, on what things we have to do well in order to get a good result.”