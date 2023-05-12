Photo via USA Today Sports

FC Dallas hits the road this weekend in league play as they get ready to take on their I-35 rivals, Austin FC.

The two sides are meeting for the first time since they faced one another in the Western Conference semifinals last fall, where Austin FC came out on top to pick up their first win over FC Dallas.

“We haven’t forgotten about the playoff game from last year,” said midfielder Sebastian Lletget. “I know I haven’t. That stuff stays with you. We’re going to face them a couple of times this year, and what better way to begin that series than with a road win at one of the toughest places to play in this league.”