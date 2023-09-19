FC Dallas announced today that local TV networks KXAS NBC 5 and KXTX Telemundo 39 have become the official local television partners of the club.

The new agreement includes expanded coverage of FC Dallas and exclusive access to its players, coaches and staff for fans seeking expert analysis, feature stories and human-interest angles of the most diverse and exciting professional sports franchise in the DFW market.

“NBC 5 and Telemundo 39’s passion for and understanding of the beautiful game make them a perfect fit to provide expanded coverage of FC Dallas,” said FC Dallas President Dan Hunt in an issued press release. “We are thrilled to work with both stations to produce content in Spanish and English for our fans who are looking to engage with our team throughout the week.”



According to the release, FC Dallas fans can look forward to the NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 sports teams producing the FC Dallas Report that will air on Sunday nights during sports segments throughout the MLS season. Additionally, there will be a weekly ‘FC Dallas Minute’ that will air on weekday and weekend newscasts during the MLS season.

Our quick take

More content is a good thing if you are FC Dallas. The shrinking media coverage of the club as of late in the DFW market only makes a partnership like this one more valuable to the club and to the fans, for that matter.

There are a lot of potential new fans that will see more information about FC Dallas because of this deal that wouldn’t normally. Being an over-the-air set of channels for most people in the area, people who don’t know much or haven’t thought about going to an FC Dallas game could become new fans just by seeing them on their TV in these small spots more often.

I do wonder exactly how their expert analysis will actually be up front or if they will focus more on the human interest stories side of things, which, honestly, is lacking for this team at the moment

