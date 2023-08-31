Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas Designated Player and Midfielder Alan Velasco has received a call-up to the Argentina National Team for the upcoming CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup Qualifying window.

The 21-year old will report to the Argentine Football Association on Sunday, September 3, following FC Dallas’ match on Saturday with Atlanta United.

Velasco is the first player in club history to get a call-up to a reigning World Cup national team.



The midfielder will join the Argentinian National Team under Head Coach Lionel Scaloni for their CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup Qualifying matches against Ecuador on September 7 and against Bolivia on September 12.



Previously, Velasco has been called up to Argentina’s youth national teams, including the U-15 and U-17 squads. In 2019, Velasco was part of the U-17 team that won the South American U-17 Championship and featured in the U-17 FIFA Men’s World Cup in 2019.