Exclusive: Interview with North Texas Head Coach Javier Cano Gallego
Cano brings an exciting resume with stops in Spain, Czech Republic, DC, and Austin and promises to help North Texas be a bridge between the academy and first team.
With the eyes of Texas turned toward FC Dallas’ preseason, North Texas SC, Dallas’ MLS Next Pro team, is making moves in expectation for another strong season at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington.
On January 12, 2023, North Texas SC announced their next head coach, Javier Cano Gallego, a 39-year-old most recently with the Austin FC academy. Before that, Coach…
