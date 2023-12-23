AI-generated image of Santa playing soccer

The Christmas season is in full swing here! Everyone is racing to get all their gifts, and naturally, we have a (short) wishlist for our beloved FC Dallas.

We’re not greedy here with this list; at least, we don’t think we are. We’re no longer wishing for FC Dallas to play games in Dallas proper, or something truly wild that won’t happen. No, we want realistic things here as much as we can from FC Dallas. Some will take some work, and others, hopefully, materialize before the season.

Let us know what your wishes for the team are below.

Health

The most obvious item on the FC Dallas wishlist is for the players to be healthy and fully fit in 2024. In 2023, FC Dallas had to deal with so many injuries that took a toll on the entire roster. At one point, the club had nine or ten players unavailable due to injuries.

We know Geovane Jesus and Alan Velasco will take a bit longer to get to that point due to their ACL recoveries, but for the rest of the team, health is a major priority to get through another crowded schedule.