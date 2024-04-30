Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas picked up a big win in the Texas Derby over the weekend, downing the Houston Dynamo 2-0. The big story in the match was the early red card five minutes in that changed the game for FCD in a good way.

So, after being up man for nearly 85 minutes, how much movement did FCD see in some key areas? Let’s dive into the numbers, shall we?

Goals - 9 (was 7)

Two games in a row with a Petar Musa goal from inside the penalty area. Yeah, it is starting to feel like he is finding himself in this league.

xG - 9.5 (was 7.3)

According to Fbref.com, FC Dallas is finally out of the bottom of the league in xG. They’re still only a few spots away from the bottom, with New England, Austin and Houston trailing them.