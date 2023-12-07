Photo via FC Dallas

Earlier this week, I looked at the defensive group for FC Dallas. I dove into some questions I had on the group and examined the salary charges from 2023 and how they could look in 2024.

Now, it is time to turn our attention to the midfield and forwards of the club.

Background information

For starters, I like to point out that the salary cap, for the 2023 season was at $5.2 million and will be moving up to $5.7 million in 2024.

As most of you know, MLS teams can buy down a player's salary with allocation, either of the general or targeted variety. Those ‘Garber Bucks’, as some like to call it, help bring a player's salary cap hit down. FC Dallas had a small stockpile of allocation following some international transfers for guys like Ricardo Pepi, Tanner Tessmann and Brian Reynolds, though they’ve likely spent most of that in the last two years.

Typically, returning players see an increase in their salary each year unless it has been agreed with the club that they make less, as in the club and player worked out a deal.

Current status and questions

After the roster moves made last week, FC Dallas only has a couple of roster spots available to work with. I’ve included newcomer Enes Sali in the chart below, but we won’t know his full salary impact until later next year (though, given his U22 deal, we have a decent idea).