Photo via FC Dallas

The 2024 schedule was released earlier this week and now that we’ve had some time to sit with it, I felt it was good to break it down a bit.

So for starters, it is the standard 34-game schedule that MLS has been using for years now. FC Dallas will have 17 games at Toyota Stadium, and then 17 more on the road. Due to the conference imbalance and the league’s large size, FC Dallas will not play every team in 2024. It has been several years now since FC Dallas was able to see each team in the league in a single season.

Top games worth catching at home